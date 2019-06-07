Sudan protesters want justice for post-Bashir chaos, dissolution of militia

The Sudanese Professionals Association, SPA, one of the main groups under the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, FDFC, has said they will not enter any talks with the Transitional Military Council, TMC.

The junta that deposed long-serving Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday did a 100% u-turn after unilaterally scrapping an earlier agreement with the FDFC and planning polls in nine months.

The protesters have rejected the election timeline but have made demands in the wake of a brutal break up of a sit-in in the capital Khartoum.

SPA wrote in a social media post late Thursday: “For the blood that won’t dry up, we reassure there is no returning to negotiations with ‘coup council’.

Demands: – Accountability of all involved in council’s crimes since April 11th. – Transfer of transitional power entirely to civilians – Immediately dissolve militias

The militias in question is in reference to the dreaded Rapid Support Forces, RSF, who were reportedly deployed to forcibly break up the sit-in with the death toll topping 100 as at Thursday.

The force which was formerly known as the Janjaweed is commanded by the second in command of the TMC, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

Meanwhile, the African Union has suspended the Republic of Sudan, demanding a civilian-led transition authority to resolve the crisis which has claimed over 100 lives..

Patrick Kapuwa, Permanent representative of Sierra Leone and Chairperson of the AU PSC for the month of June 2019 said after deliberations in Addis Ababa: “Council further decides that should the transition military council fail to hand over power to a civilian-led transitional authority without any further delay…

“… council will automatically impose punitive measures on individuals and entities that are obstructing the establishment of civilian-led transitional authority. This was the decision of the council, and thank you.”

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, at least 108 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in Sudan.