At least 3 dead, dozens missing after landslides in Eastern Uganda

The Red Cross in Uganda says dozens are missing, and local media are reporting that at least three people have been killed, following landslides in the disaster prone Eastern district of Bududa.

Daily Monitor reported that the rains that started at about 7pm on Tuesday night resulted into landslides at about 11:30pm. Several villages in Buwali and Bukalasi sub-countries were affected.

“I heard noise from the hill and I ran out of the house to find out what was happening. Within seconds, the rolling mud had covered the house and I could not save my daughter,” Esther Nashuwu told Daily Monitor.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Esther Nashuwu, a pupil of Bundesi Primary School, was buried by mud.