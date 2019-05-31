Sudanese security orders offices of Al Jazeera TV closed

Sudan
Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has ordered Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television offices in Khartoum closed without giving any reasons, the office director said.
The office director said officers from various security branches arrived and informed them of the TMC decision to close the office and seize its belongings.
Reuters
01:28
Sudan's Army General condemns 2-day strike
Go to video
Ethiopia PM pledges not to interfere in Sudan's transition process
00:55
Sudan's Military Council leader meets with Egyptian President
Go to video
Sudan protest hub: Protesters threatening stability - Military governor
01:42
Sudan protesters to embark on general strike as talks stall
Go to video
Ghana president assents to Right To Information bill