Sudanese security orders offices of Al Jazeera TV closed

Sudan

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has ordered Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television offices in Khartoum closed without giving any reasons, the office director said.

The office director said officers from various security branches arrived and informed them of the TMC decision to close the office and seize its belongings.

Reuters

