South Africa's Banyana Banyana optimistic about the world cup

For a team that is competing in the women’s football world cup for the first time, Group B seems to be the death pool, yet the Banyana Banyana are approaching the competition with confidence. The South African women’s team, which will face Germany, Spain and China, took part in a training session on Monday.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you are even taller. So yes, people say we’re in the death squad, but I mean when we get to the World Cup, we’ll be a good team and they won’t know what to expect from us,” said Hembi Kgatlana, South African striker.

The Banyana Banyana, which means the girls, are relying on their latest performance in the African Women’s Cup where they were finalists, to reassure their fans that they will be up to the task.

“We had a great performance at the African Women’s Championships, it’s a challenge but it’s with the same attitude, the same commitment, the same dedication that you know we’ll give the best. And with the experience we gained at the two Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, I have the impression that we can go there and compete,” said Desiree Ellis, South African coach.

The girls’ team will be led by long-time captain Janine Van Wyk, 2018 African Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana and 2018 African Coach of the Year Desiree Ellis, with only Nompumelelo Nyandeni, one of the team’s most experienced players with 149 caps, missing