Video: Sudan's deputy military junta head denies role in protestor deaths, says wants democratic elections

Sudan
The deputy head of Sudan’s ruling military council on Saturday denied ordering soldiers to attack protestors.
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are accused of firing at protestors this past week, killing at least six.
Speaking in front of an audience of tribal leaders and senior diplomats, Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, said the army wants Sudan to revert to civilian rule.
Watch our report
01:19
Sudan protesters demand civilian government now
01:37
4 demonstrators, army major killed in Sudan following transitional authorities deal
01:03
Sudan's army, protest leaders to resume talks on power transfer
Go to video
Ethiopian institutions long operated with anti-democratic psychology - Minister
Go to video
View: On Sudan, the African Union squandered a chance and should sit down
Go to video
Sudan military's 'sharia' proposal plot to blackmail opposition - SPA