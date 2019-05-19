Malawi's president holds final rally ahead of elections

Malawian President Peter Mutharika, made a final plea to voters on Saturday, promising to develop the country “beyond recognition” if he wins next week’s election.

Mutharika, who came to power in 2014, could face a tough battle to hold onto office in Tuesday’s election, after his presidency was damaged by corruption allegations.

“We have set Malawi on the path of progress. The opposition have nothing to criticise me on,” he told several thousand cheering supporters in Blantyre at his final campaign rally.

“My priorities for this country are development and building skills. When you give me a chance for another five years, I will develop this country beyond recognition’‘.

“I can assure you that we will get to the level of Singapore and Malaysia.”

Mutharika, who said he was taking only 40 percent of his salary to help the economy, pledged to construct more schools and factories in Malawi — a largely agricultural country that is one of the poorest in the world.

“We will continue to build the economy so that we eradicate poverty,” he said.

Mutharika also pledged to provide secure accommodation for albinos, who have been killed or mutilated for their body parts in the belief that they contain magical powers.

In a surge of attacks, 163 cases have been reported since November 2014, including 22 murders, Amnesty International said this month.

Mutharika, 78, who has denied rumours of ill health, was greeted by supporters chanting “We all knew our father was alive!”

“He should win again so that we continue living in peace and he should continue with his mission,” said businesswoman Flora Malewa, 25, at the rally.