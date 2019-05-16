Road-rail bridge between Brazzaville and Kinshasa

Business Africa
Work on the bridge linking the cities of Kinshasa in the DRC and Brazzaville in Congo will begin in 2020.
Work on the road-rail bridge linking the cities of Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo will start in August 2020.
The sub-regional integration project,at a total of US$ 550 million, will be partially financed by the African Development Bank at the tune of US$ 210 million.
To better understand the economic stakes of this multi-year project, we spoke to Leon MAYEKO, an economist and professor at the Marien Ngouabi University in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.
