UNHCR warns against deportation to Libya as fighting continues

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has asked that nobody be returned to Libya as fighting continues in the capital, Tripoli.

A spokesman for the UNHCR, Charlie Yaxley said Tuesday, returning people to the North African nation can not be considered a rescue.

“In the past week, around 944 people are known to have departed in boats from the Libyan coast. We know that 65 drowned in the incident off Tunisia, but of the survivors, 65 percent were subsequently disembarked in Libya. The UNHCR has repeatedly called that at this time nobody should be returned to Libya, there are no safe ports there and we cannot consider this to be a rescue if people are being returned to dire conditions inside Tripoli detention centres”, Yaxley said.

At this time nobody should be returned to Libya, there are no safe ports there and we cannot consider this to be a rescue.

A group of aid agencies also called for a U.N resolution to support people caught up in fighting around Tripoli.

The U.N says 66,000 people have been forced out of their homes and at least 454 others killed since April 5.

Forces loyal to the U.N backed Tripoli government are defending the city against an offensive by the Khalifa Haftar led Libyan National Army.

Reuters