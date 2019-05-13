Sudan charges Bashir in protesters killings

South Sudan
Sudan charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir and others with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, the public prosecutor said in a statement on Monday (May 13).
Earlier this month, the public prosecutor ordered Bashir to be interrogated on charges of money laundering and financing terrorism.
There has been no comment from Bashir since his ousting and arrest on April 11
Bashir, who faces an ICC arrest warrant from March 2009 for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has dismissed the court’s claims that he is responsible for crimes in the Darfur region leading to the death of as many as 300,000 people and a campaign of “rape, hunger and fear” against a further 2.5 million in refugee camps.
