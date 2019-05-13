China ready to work with new South African administration

China is ready to work with the new South African administration, said a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing on Monday.

Geng Shuang, the spokesman, said the Chinese side congratulates South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress(ANC) for winning the general election on Saturday.

“South Africa is a major developing African country which exerts great influence in regional and international affairs. Its general election has been closely followed by different parties. The election was well-organized, peaceful and orderly. We send our congratulations to the African National Congress, which wins the majority in the election,” said Geng.

He added, “The Chinese side attaches great importance to relations between China and South Africa, and is ready to work with the new South African administration led by the ANC to enhance political trust and promote pragmatic cooperation so as to advance new and greater development in the Chinese-South African comprehensive strategic partnership.”