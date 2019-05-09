Ethiopia confirms 6-month extension of South Sudan unity govt deal

South Sudan
Ethiopia says regional ministers have approved a six-month extension of the looming deadline for South Sudan’s rival leaders to form a unity government.
Ethiopia’s government announced the approval in a Facebook post on Wednesday after a meeting of the council of East African ministers.
South Sudan had faced a May 12 deadline for opposition leader Riek Machar to return to the country and once again become President Salva Kiir’s deputy.
It is the crucial next step in a fragile peace deal to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.
Both South Sudan’s government and Machar’s opposition requested the six-month extension last week.
The committee overseeing the peace deal’s implementation says key elements have yet to be put in place.
PHOTOS: Pope Francis kneels to kiss feet of South Sudan leaders at the end of a two day Spiritual retreat with them at the Vatican. Also in attendance was Justin Welby,— africanews (@africanews) April 11, 2019
Archbishop of Canterbury.
????⛪️?️ pic.twitter.com/I0eWou0JNL
AP
Go to video
Nigeria's 2019 poll petition: Female judge leads judicial panel
Go to video
South Africa: ANC seeks to reverse sliding support in tough election
Go to video
Ethiopia to try ex-spy chief, Getachew Assefa, in absentia
Go to video
Bush fire guts 4 villages, kills 33 in South Sudan
Go to video
Ethiopia first lady champions school for visually impaired in Addis
Go to video
Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX alert issue to FAA for 13 months