Video: South Africa's electoral commission says ready for poll

South Africa
South Africans started voting in parliamentary and provincial elections on Wednesday, with queues seen winding from various polling stations.
A day before the poll, the Independent Electoral Commission told africanews that it was ready for what many is the country’s most competitive election since white minority rule ended in 1994.
Over 26 million people are eligible to vote.
Daniel Mumbere reports
08:02
South Africa elections: special votes continue today [Morning Call]
Go to video
S. Sudan, S. Africa sign six-year oil production-sharing agreement
02:05
Africans living in South Africa call on gov't to tackle xenophobia
01:35
South Africa's opposition EFF promises radical reforms
Go to video
Total enters $8.8 bln deal with Occidental for Anadarko's Africa assets