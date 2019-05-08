Welcome to Africanews

Video: South Africa's electoral commission says ready for poll

South Africa

South Africans started voting in parliamentary and provincial elections on Wednesday, with queues seen winding from various polling stations.

A day before the poll, the Independent Electoral Commission told africanews that it was ready for what many is the country’s most competitive election since white minority rule ended in 1994.

Over 26 million people are eligible to vote.

Daniel Mumbere reports

