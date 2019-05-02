Spanish World Cup winner 'stable' after heart attack

Iker Casillas, Spain’s World Cup winning goalkeeper who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday is ‘‘well’‘ and ‘‘stable’‘ his doctors said.

The Porto stopper was training with the Portuguese champions before the attack.

“He is well at this moment, he is stable, with the humor that characterizes him, calm, accompanied by his family and starting now the first steps of recovery after this serious clinical event”, said Porto Doctor, Nelson Puga.

Everything under control here, it was a big scare but I'm feeling strong. Thanks a lot for all your messages and your support.

Casillas was treated at the CUF Porto Hospital in the Portuguese city.

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño ??? pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper moved to Porto in the summer of 2015 from Real and won the 2017/18 Primeira Liga crown with the Portuguese giants.

He played 167 times for Spain and famously captained them to their first ever World Cup win in 2010.