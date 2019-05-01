Mozambique: holiday island ruined by Cyclone Kenneth

The island of Ibo, a popular tourist destination just off the Mozambican coast, is speckled with flattened homes after Cyclone Kenneth hit the area.

Bad weather prevented rescuers Tuesday from delivering desperately-needed food and medicine to thousands of survivors marooned on the island five days after one of the most powerful cyclones ever to hit Africa.

World Food Programme aid helicopters could not take off in strong rain and wind to bring aid to Ibo, home to some 13,000 people.

Mozambique authorities say about 200,000 people in Pemba city, the capital of Cabo Delgado, are in danger.

Before smashing into Mozambique where it killed 41 people, the cyclone hit the Comoros islands, killing at least four people and damaging 75,000 homes, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.