Human trafficking: Hundreds rescued in West Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A major operation in West Africa coordinated by global police organisation interpol has led to the rescue of almost 220 human trafficking victims in Benin and Nigeria.

The operation dubbed Epervier II also involved 100 police officers across the two countries who carried out raids and identity checks at markets in Abuja and Cotonou.

According to Interpol, the operation was undertaken in early April and saved 216 men, women and children trafficked across the region into forced labour and prostitution.

