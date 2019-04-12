Welcome to Africanews

Video: How Bashir won, lost Sudan

Video: How Bashir won, lost Sudan

Sudan

Until his ouster on Thursday, Omar al Bashir had employed a combination of trickery and violence to govern Sudan. Using his powerful military, Bashir projected and controlled power. He stoked and exploited conflict, played allies and foes alike with a view to stay at the helm of the north African country.

Watch our report on how Bashir won and lost Sudan

