Video: Africa steps up universal health coverage

Cameroon
Africa stills lags behind the rest of the world in achieving universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Universal health coverage provides access to quality essential health services; safe, effective, and affordable essential medicines and vaccines; and protection from financial risk.
But some African countries are ahead of the pack, establishing programs that allow the most vulnerable to access free or affordable medical care.
