Pregnant migrant woman suffers epileptic fit on charity ship

A pregnant migrant woman suffered an epileptic fit on board a German charity ship on Wednesday and was transferred.

The 23-year-old had to leave her husband onboard the Alan Kurdi vessel as she was taken away by the Maltese coastguard.

Sixty-two migrants now remain on the ship which has been stranded out at sea since staff completed migrants rescue on April 3.

Italy and Malta have refused to allow the ship to dock.

On Tuesday, another woman was helped off the vessel after collapsing on board.

Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini has led a crackdown on illegal immigration.

He has closed Italian ports to humanitarian vessels since his League party formed a coalition last year with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

