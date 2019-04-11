Leaders of Sudan's protest movement reject army's 'coup', vow to continue protests

The leaders of Sudan’s protest movement have rejected the army’s coup d‘état that deposed President Omar al-Bashir and replaced by a transitional military council.

They have therefore called on the people to continue their sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum and across the country until their demands are met.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change said in a statement “The regime led a military coup by presenting the same faces whom the people have risen against in recent months”.

The activists are demanding that power be handed over to a civilian government.

Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced that Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the army, adding a three-month state of emergency and a curfew have been imposed.

Critics say the curfew will hamper calls from activists to continue with protests outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and could set the stage for clashes later tonight.

Protesters began sit-ins outside the headquarters and presidential palace over the weekend in the largest rally since anti-government demonstrations began in December.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has condemned the army’s take over, describing it as unconstitutional.

Moscow was a key ally of Sudan’s ousted leader, Omar al Bashir during his three decade rule.