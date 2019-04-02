DRC: Ebola spreading more than ever - WHO

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak is spreading at its fastest rate ever, the World Health Organization, WHO, said Monday.

Each of the past two weeks has registered a record number of new cases, marking a sharp setback for efforts to respond to the second biggest outbreak ever, as militia violence and community resistance have impeded access to affected areas.

WHO Spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, said access to certain areas has been difficult.

“So, due to the volatile situation in North Kivu and in some of the areas, access is not always granted and due to the violence in some of the areas, again, other people have been fleeing, access has been difficult. So it is a mix of reasons why we think these cases have increased. access is one of them and of course the trust in the people is of high importance, community outreach is so important, to make sure that everybody knows how to seek help.”

Less than three weeks ago, the world health body said the outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever was largely contained and could be stopped by September.

The current outbreak is believed to have killed 676 people and infected 406 others.

Another 331 patients have recovered.