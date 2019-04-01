Welcome to Africanews

Raja Casablanca bask in Super Cup glory [Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Football Planet

On this edition of Football Planet, we talk about how Raja Casablanca ended a 19 year wait to lift the CAF Super Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Also, the CAF Champions League as African heavyweights face off in the quarter finals.

Plus, Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor hints at retirement again after another disappointing qualifying campaign. Presenter Johnson Wahany Sambou delves deeper into what his retirement will mean for Togo and Adebayor’s legacy as a footballer.

These and more on this edition of Football Planet.

