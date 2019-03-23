Rediscovering Sierra Leone with Vicki Remoe [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
In its latest edition, ‘Inspire Africa’ displays a different side of Sierra Leone, though the lens of a TV show host who’s making waves in the West African country.
This episode also puts the spotlight on some young Nigerians who are revamping the automobile industry and a new generation of filmmakers in Burkina Faso.
