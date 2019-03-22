New Zealand unites to mourn victims of mosque shootings

A nation united as one with a clear message to the world..Peace, love and togetherness. Tens of thousands of people paid their respects across New Zealand forming human chains in front of mosque on Friday.

“ Light a candle for peace, light a candle for love “, a young girl said.

“ It doesn’t matter what religion you are, where you’re from and everything else. We stand as one in New Zealand for everybody “, a woman said.

“ We’re united as one. We all bleed the same colour brother “, another resident said.

It is this message of love, peace and togetherness that has become a source of comfort to survivors.

“ I am very, very happy now. Very, very happy “, a survivor of the shootings said.

Many women wore headscarves as a sign of support to the community, and a #headscarfforharmony movement was trending on Twitter.

Several victims injured in the shooting were also seen gathering at Hagley Park in front of Al Noor Mosque with other relatives and friends to honour the departed.

Reuters