Rescue workers step up mission in Mozambique

Rescue workers in Mozambique stepped up operations on Wednesday after hundreds were killed in cyclone Idai.

The powerful cyclone has left trail of destruction across Southeast Africa. Television footage showed rescue team flying over flooded areas as they airlift survivors who had climbed trees to escape the floods.

Many are still trapped in remote areas, surrounded by wrecked roads and flattened buildings with villages submerged.

Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique’s port city of Beira with winds up to 170 kilometers per hour on Thursday.

President Filipe Nyusi said Tuesday the cyclone had killed over 200 people in his country and rescuers were still discovering more bodies.

The European Union announced on Tuesday an initial emergency aid package of 3.5 million euros or $3.97 million to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe for emergency shelters, hygiene, sanitation and health care.

The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates have also pledged aid.

Reuters