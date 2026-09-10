Colossal energy brings veteran investor Warren Irwin on board as Africa strategy advances

Canadian oil and gas explorer Colossal Energy Fields Corp. has appointed veteran investor Warren Irwin as Special Advisor and significant investor, strengthening its financial and capital-markets capabilities as it pursues upstream opportunities in Africa.

Irwin brings 40 years of experience in financial markets, investment management, corporate finance and capital allocation. He will advise Colossal Energy’s management and Board on growth opportunities, financing options and investment decisions.

He founded Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. in 1998 after working at Deutsche Bank Canada. Through Rosseau, Irwin has invested extensively in offshore oil projects in Africa and South America, as well as onshore projects globally.

His earlier career included corporate finance and M&A at CIBC Wood Gundy, credit analysis and fixed-income management at Scotia Capital Markets, and proprietary trading at Deutsche Bank Canada.

“Warren’s extensive financial, investment and capital-markets background along with his passion for offshore oil exploration will be a significant asset to Colossal Energy Fields,” said Curtis Cohen, the company's Chairman.

Africa's offshore opportunity

The appointment comes as Colossal Energy targets exploration and production opportunities across Africa, with a focus on offshore prospects and near-to-producing fields.

For the company, Irwin's experience could be particularly relevant as it assesses projects requiring significant upfront capital and navigates the investment, regulatory and operational risks associated with African offshore developments.

Access to capital remains a key constraint for many upstream projects on the continent. Experienced investment leadership can help companies assess project economics, structure financing and allocate capital between exploration and development opportunities.

If Colossal Energy moves projects into development, the potential impact could extend beyond investors. Successful upstream investments can generate government revenues, employment, local procurement and, particularly through gas projects, additional energy supplies for domestic markets.

Colossal Energy says it is committed to sustainable and inclusive growth, including energy access, community empowerment and equitable development.

The appointment does not include a specific project or financing announcement, but it strengthens the financial platform from which the Canadian explorer intends to pursue its African strategy.