Nigeria Christian group disputes army rescue claim in Kaduna church attack

Tensions are rising in Nigeria after a disputed military claim about a deadly church attack in Kaduna state.

The Nigerian Army says it rescued 31 people after gunmen stormed a church in Ariko village, killing several worshippers. But local leaders and Christian groups are pushing back.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, through northern chairman Reverend John Joseph Hayab, says no such rescue happened. According to him, the victims are still in captivity.

He warned that spreading misinformation could actually make things worse, giving armed groups more room to operate while authorities and communities argue over what’s true.

Local residents are also contradicting the army’s version. A former village head says the death toll is higher than reported and confirms that burials have already taken place.

So far, the military hasn’t responded to these claims.

This comes as Nigeria faces growing international scrutiny, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, over concerns about violence targeting Christians, claims the Nigerian government continues to deny.