More Africans die fighting for Russia on the frontline of its war in Ukraine

More African countries are reporting the death of their citizens tricked into fighting for Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of recruitment drives across the continent, Zimbabwe has become the latest to announce that its nationals have died on the frontlines.

It said on Wednesday that 15 people, lured to Russia through social media posts by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs, have been killed.

"This is not a matter of legitimate military service," said Information Minister Soda Zhemu.

"It is a sophisticated scheme of deception, exploitation, and human trafficking that has already resulted in the loss of Zimbabwean lives."

In addition, Zhemu said that more than 60 Zimbabweans were still trapped on the frontlines.

He added that the government was in talks with the Russian authorities to ensure that the bodies of the deceased are repatriated and that those who are still alive return home safely.

It is the first time that Harare has acknowledged that dozens of its nationals are in military service to Russia.

Ukraine last month said it had identified more than 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries fighting in Russian ranks.

But earlier this year, the French Institute of International Relations said informed estimates suggest that number may be as high as 4,000.

While tallies vary, it is estimated that several hundred Africans have died in the war.