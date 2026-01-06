Egypt declares paid public holiday for Christmas on January 7

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued an official decree declaring Wednesday, January 7, 2026, a paid public holiday in observance of Christmas.

Marking the occasion, the Prime Minister extended his congratulations to Christian citizens inside and outside Egypt, wishing that Allah returns this celebration to all Egyptians with goodness, and to Egypt with continued security, stability, and progress.

Christianity is the second largest religion in Egypt, with the vast majority of Egyptian Christians belonging to the Coptic Church. As of 2019, Copts make up around 10 percent of the population, with their numbers estimated at between 9.5 and 10 million people, reflecting a deep-rooted and historic presence in Egyptian society.