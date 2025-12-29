AFCON 2025: Algeria leads Group E, Cameroon and Ivory Coast neck and neck [Football Now]

African Football
The second day of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Morocco concluded on Sunday. Four matches were on the schedule.
In Group E, Sudan faced Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca. The Nile Crocodiles defeated Nzalang Nacional 1-0. Sudan therefore still has hope of qualifying for the round of 16.
Algeria defeated Burkina Faso thanks to a penalty converted by Riyad Mahrez. The Fennecs now sit atop Group E.
In Group F, one of the most anticipated clashes of the competition pitted Ivory Coast against Cameroon. This encounter between the heavyweights lived up to expectations, with the two teams drawing 1-1. Meanwhile, Gabon was defeated by Mozambique 2-3.
The final day of the group stage begins this Monday, with the following schedule:
Zimbabwe-South Africa
Angola-Egypt
Zambia-Morocco
Comoros-Mali
01:52
Zambia and Morocco brace for high-stakes AFCON group clash
03:00
AFCON 2025 heats up as Morocco, Egypt shine and fan zones come alive
00:37
AFCON 2025: Fans praise Morocco's organizational qualities
02:22
Adebayor slams Liverpool, Carragher for 'incredible disrespect' of Mo Salah
Go to video
Morocco gears up for crucial clash with Mali in Group A
01:06
AFCON 2025: South Africa and Egypt to face off in Group B tie