Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AFCON 2025: Algeria leads Group E, Cameroon and Ivory Coast neck and neck [Football Now]

Afcon fixtures   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

African Football

The second day of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Morocco concluded on Sunday. Four matches were on the schedule.

In Group E, Sudan faced Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca. The Nile Crocodiles defeated Nzalang Nacional 1-0. Sudan therefore still has hope of qualifying for the round of 16.

Algeria defeated Burkina Faso thanks to a penalty converted by Riyad Mahrez. The Fennecs now sit atop Group E.

In Group F, one of the most anticipated clashes of the competition pitted Ivory Coast against Cameroon. This encounter between the heavyweights lived up to expectations, with the two teams drawing 1-1. Meanwhile, Gabon was defeated by Mozambique 2-3.

The final day of the group stage begins this Monday, with the following schedule:

Zimbabwe-South Africa

Angola-Egypt

Zambia-Morocco

Comoros-Mali

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..