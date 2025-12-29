AFCON 2025: Algeria leads Group E, Cameroon and Ivory Coast neck and neck [Football Now]

The second day of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Morocco concluded on Sunday. Four matches were on the schedule.

In Group E, Sudan faced Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca. The Nile Crocodiles defeated Nzalang Nacional 1-0. Sudan therefore still has hope of qualifying for the round of 16.

Algeria defeated Burkina Faso thanks to a penalty converted by Riyad Mahrez. The Fennecs now sit atop Group E.

In Group F, one of the most anticipated clashes of the competition pitted Ivory Coast against Cameroon. This encounter between the heavyweights lived up to expectations, with the two teams drawing 1-1. Meanwhile, Gabon was defeated by Mozambique 2-3.

The final day of the group stage begins this Monday, with the following schedule:

Zimbabwe-South Africa

Angola-Egypt

Zambia-Morocco

Comoros-Mali