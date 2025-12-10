Deserted streets in Tanzania as protesters fear repression

Tanzania's police forces stated that they had reinforced security across the country ahead of independence day on 9th December. Activists had called for protests against president Hassan on independence day, but none took place, with many citizens fearing repression from security forces.

Despite calls for protest against newly-elected president Samia Suluhu Hassan, the streets in Dar es Salaam and many other cities in Tanzania were empty on Tuesday.

This came despite the vivid mass demonstrations just two months earlier, following the disputed election of president Hassan with 98% of the vote.

When activists called for protests against the country's leader ahead of independence day on 9 December, the authorities reinforced security measures.

National police stated that it closely monitored groups that had called for protests and that planned "peaceful and indefinite" demonstrations had been cancelled on 5th December.