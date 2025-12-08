WHO condemns airstrikes that killed 114 in Sudan

The head of the World Health Organization has denounced a series of airstrikes in Sudan’s South Kordofan State that killed 114 people, including 63 children.

The attacks happened on December 4 and hit a kindergarten and the nearby Kalogi Rural Hospital, according to the WHO’s Attacks on Health Care monitoring system. Another 35 people were injured.

Hospital Hit Multiple Times

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Kalogi hospital was struck at least three times. Survivors were later moved to Abu Jebaiha Hospital for treatment, where medical teams urgently called for blood donations and more supplies.

Tedros also highlighted reports that paramedics and first responders were attacked as they tried to move injured children from the kindergarten to the hospital.

Calls for a Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access

Tedros condemned the strikes as “senseless attacks on civilians and health facilities” and renewed his appeal for a halt to the conflict.

He urged all sides to guarantee humanitarian access and allow lifesaving medical aid into affected areas. “Sudanese have suffered far too much. Ceasefire now,” he said.