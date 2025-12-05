Skepticism grows over peace deal amid ongoing conflict in the DR Congo

Billed as a historic pact brokered by US President Donald Trump, the deal has been welcomed by some Congolese, while others have criticized it, citing ongoing fighting even after the signing of the peace deal.

Both Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace treaty on Thursday, seeking to end the war that has negatively impacted the lives of millions of people.

Residence quarters are now wary in the conflict-hit regions, especially Goma and Bukavu, which the Rwanda-backed rebels have run since early this year.

“They talk every day, but the wars never end. Today, for example, they are signing the peace agreement, but since this morning, the fighting has continued. We ask our leaders to ensure today’s discussions are fair and truly bring peace. That it not be like before, where they speak and then tomorrow war returns. This time we want the agreement to bring peace because we, the people of Goma, North Kivu, are very tired of war,” said Alexia Kasereka, a motorcycle taxi driver.

The recent escalations in the region are now putting the truce in limbo. Some analysts are now calling for the proper implementation of the deal, including the reorganization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Christian Moleka, a political analyst, said there is a disconnect, especially with the Congolese government, in collaborating with the rebels.

"There have been fighting and clashes around Kamanyola and Kaziba for the past three days. While discussions about signing an agreement are ongoing, violence continues. Many people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo see a gap between the diplomatic progress, such as claimed victories, and the worsening situation on the ground. The Doha process has not led to a peace or framework agreement with the M23, which is unrelated to today’s Washington agreement. As a result, there is some pessimism and skepticism about the actual situation on the ground," said Christian Moleka, a political analyst.

UN experts have said that between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwandan government forces are deployed in eastern Congo, operating alongside the M23.