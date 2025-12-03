Welcome to Africanews

Dangote invites petroleum regulator to verify output figures

By Africanews

Nigeria

The Dangote refinery said Monday it was ready to demonstrate its ability to deliver 1.5 billion litres of petrol a month, following questions by the sector regulator about its capacity.

Nigeria's Petroleum Regulatory Authority published data over the weekend saying Dangote was only able to deliver a third of the figure.

It estimates national demand at 55 million litres per day, or around 1.6 billion litres a month.

Following the report, Dangote invite officials from the regulator to witness and validate daily production figures. It said the invitation was to ensure transparency.

Dangote maintains that it has the capacity to deliver 1.5 billion litres of petrol monthly, with output rising to 1.7 billion from February 2026.

The argument that local refiners are unable to satsify national demand was at the heart of a decision by Abuja last month to delay a ban on the importation of refined petroleum.

