Violence escalates in South Kivu as M23 attacks government forces

Clashes between the M23 rebel group and Congolese government forces, supported by coalition troops, broke out across South Kivu province on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, escalating tensions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reports from the ground indicate heavy fighting in Katogota-Luvungi, Kaziba-Haut Plateau, Tchivanga-Hombo, and Kasika-Mwenga, forcing many residents to flee amid fears for their safety.

Bertrand Bisimwa, the M23 leader, confirmed the confrontations, while the group’s spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, accused government forces of launching attacks on densely populated areas. He described the situation as rapidly worsening and devastating for local communities.

This outbreak comes shortly after a peace framework was agreed in Doha, Qatar, on November 8, 2025, aimed at advancing talks between M23 and the Congolese government toward a lasting settlement. Despite this, both sides have previously blamed each other for breaking ceasefire commitments, raising doubts about the agreement’s effectiveness.

The M23 currently controls significant portions of North and South Kivu, including strategic cities Goma and Bukavu, as well as Goma and Kavumu airports.

Since rebounding in 2022 under the leadership of Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, the rebels have faced repeated accusations from the DRC government of receiving support from Rwanda, allegations both Kigali and M23 deny. The group maintains that its campaign targets government corruption, discrimination, and xenophobia within the Congolese political system.