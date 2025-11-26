Mali uses AI to teach school children in Bambara

Since Mali adopted a new constitution in 2023, the country has 13 official languages. Although French is no longer part of that list, the language of the former coloniser is still present everywhere, including in classrooms.

Malian authorities hope artificial intelligence can change that by helping students learn to read and write in local languages they already speak with friends and family.

To achieve this goal, the Education ministry has called on RobotsMali. This AI company has produced more than a hundred stories in Bambara, the most widely spoken language in the country, for students to read in schools.

"It helps me speak better with my friends. All of this is good," said 13-year-old pupil Clarisse Yasségué Togo. "At school, we only speak French.”

AI programmes like ChatGPT and Leonardo are used to write, translate and illustrate the stories.

"Since the stories are also illustrated, it teaches [students] to make the connections between words and their meaning very quickly," said RobotsMali Mamadou Dembele.

The organisation hopes to provide a solution to the lack of books in Malian languages.

After Mali gained independence from France in 1960, several attempts were made to replace French-language education with languages like Bambara. These failed repeatedly, mainly due to a lack of resources and a lack of political will.

“Bambara is our language. We should prioritise it," said 17-year-old student Fatoumata Sacko.

But the relationship with France has changed drastically in recent years, especially after a military junta seized power in 2020 and 2021 coups.

The RobotsMali initiative illustrates Mali’s will to break free from the lasting influence of its former colonial ruler.

“It makes me proud to see my little brothers and sisters learning with so much joy," said Dembele.