UK Prime Minister calls for 'global pressure to stop the slaughter' in Sudan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament on Tuesday that he had raised the "ongoing and utterly horrifying situation in Sudan" during the G20 summit in South Africa this weekend.

Starmer told MPs he was working with other nations to "break restrictions on humanitarian aid and demand accountability."

He called for "global pressure to stop the slaughter"and achieve a "sustained" ceasefire.

The UK leader said the aim was to "deliver a transition to civilian rule" in Sudan.

The United Kingdom is under particular pressure to stop the bloodshed in Sudan as the official penholder for the country within the United Nations Security Council.

The British government is also facing accusations of UK military equipment being used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN Security Council received material in June 2024 and March 2025 alleging that the United Arab Emirates may have supplied British-made items to the RSF, according to the Guardian. But the newspaper reported that the British government approved further exports of similar military equipment to the Gulf state.

Several parties, including the Liberal Democrats, have called for the UK to stop selling arms to the UAE.

The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations it gives military support to the RSF.

Earlier in November, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said atrocities perpetrated by the RSF in El-Fasher "may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity."