Protesters in London rally for Sudan as war reaches new deadly phase   -  

Protesters gathered outside London’s Downing Street on Wednesday to show solidarity with the people of Sudan, as the country’s brutal two-year war enters a new and more dangerous phase.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have seized control of the entire Darfur region, including the provincial capital El-Fasher, the army’s last major stronghold in the west. The fall of El-Fasher has fueled fears that Africa’s third-largest nation could fracture once again, nearly 15 years after South Sudan gained independence following decades of civil war.

Demonstrators in London called for international action and a boycott of the United Arab Emirates, which they accused of supplying weapons and support to the RSF, allegations the UAE denies.

“The last three days, a lot of people have been killed by RSF militia, by Hemedti’s forces, by Emirati weapons and the world stays silent,” said protester Elhussein Yassin. “They have committed genocide in our country, and we are here to stand with our people.”

Another demonstrator, Ziyad Kashan, described the devastation: “They burn down houses, entire neighborhoods like Bahri and Khartoum have been completely destroyed. It’s heartbreaking that I can’t go back to my country.”

The war for control of Sudan has already killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over 14 million, creating what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Both the RSF and Sudanese army have been accused of targeting civilians and committing war crimes.