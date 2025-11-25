China, South Africa launch cooperation supporting modernization in Africa

China and South Africa launched a new cooperation initiative to advance Africa’s modernization during the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg this past weekend.

This plan builds on commitments made at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, where China outlined 10 partnership actions to support Africa’s development.

Jointly drafted by China and African partners, the initiative aims to encourage greater international attention and investment in Africa. According to Zhao Wenfei, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, the initiative reflects Africa’s unique features and focuses on goals such as modernization, shared prosperity, social and cultural advancement, environmental harmony, and peaceful development.

Zhao also stressed that modernization should benefit everyone, not just a few countries, and highlighted China’s own experience as proof that the path to modernization is not limited to select nations.

A key aspect of the initiative is its emphasis on green infrastructure and green mining. Lin Feng, director general of International Trade and Economic Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, explained that green, low-carbon development will help drive high-quality growth in the mineral sector and offer new opportunities for all countries. The initiative outlines seven key areas for international cooperation, aiming to share the benefits of green mining and sustainable development through joint efforts.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has strongly supported the initiative. UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan shared that Chinese technology and investment have played a major role in improving lives across Africa, such as enabling solar-powered electricity in rural South Africa and battery storage for vaccine refrigeration in Ethiopia.

Details of the initiative's rollout have yet to be announced, but its launch marks a significant step toward strengthening ties between China, South Africa, and the broader African continent.