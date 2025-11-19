Welcome to Africanews

Ugandan Police block NUP in Arua ahead of elections

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Uganda

Uganda’s opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) says police blocked its staff from accessing a planned campaign venue in the key northern city of Arua on Wednesday.

Supporters had gathered to welcome the party’s 2026 presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, as he continued his nationwide mobilisation ahead of January’s elections.

The polls will see Ugandans choose the country’s president, parliament, and local leaders. Long-time incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, has once again been cleared by the electoral commission to seek another term, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest.

Noticeably absent from the ballot, however, will be veteran opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye, who has spent more than a year in detention. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, has issued an emotional plea for justice and for his release.

Besigye and his aide were arrested in Nairobi in November 2024, returned to Uganda, and taken directly to prison on treason-related charges. Their military trial later collapsed after the Supreme Court ruled that trying civilians in military courts was unconstitutional. The pair now face treason charges before the High Court.

