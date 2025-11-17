We can work it out: Trump indicates plan to meet with NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani could soon be meeting with Donald Trump, the US President indicated on Sunday.

"The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us and we'll work something out. But he would like to come to Washington and meet, and we'll work something out. We want to see everything work out well for New York,” Trump told reporters as he boarded a plane back to Washington, DC, after spending the weekend in Florida

It’s a turnaround for Trump, who has labelled Mamdani a communist and threatened to pull federal funding from the city when he takes office in January.

Trump has also threatened to deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda before emigrating to the US and becoming a citizen.

Rising star

Mamdani rose from an obscure state lawmaker to become a social media star and symbol of the resistance against Trump during his mayoral campaign. A self-described democratic socialist, he campaigned on an array of progressive policies and a message that was stark in its opposition to the aggressive, anti-immigrant agenda Trump has rolled out in his second White House term.

The 34-year-old appealed to a broad cross-section of New Yorkers and defeated one of its political heavyweights, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, by nearly 9 percentage points.

In his election night victory speech, Mamdani said he wanted New York to show the country how to defeat the president. But the day after, while speaking about his plans for “Trump-proofing” New York once he takes office in January, the incoming mayor also said he was willing to work with anyone, including the president, if it can help New Yorkers.

Representatives for Mamdani did not have an immediate comment Sunday night on the president’s remarks, but a spokesperson pointed to the mayor-elect’s remarks last week when he said he planned to reach out to the White House “because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city.”

In his election night victory speech, Mamdani vowed to stand up to Trump and show the country how to defeat him. But he’s since said he’s willing to work with anyone, including the president, if it helps New Yorkers.