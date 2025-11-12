Gaza: soaring costs and empty pots leave families dependent on charity kitchens

Long after the guns fell silent, a new struggle defines daily life in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, where scores of displaced Palestinians, most of them children, now line up with empty pots at charity kitchens for their only guaranteed meal of the day.

On Tuesday, the sole offering was simple rice, served from a large communal pot into the containers of a weary queue.

The scene underscores a grim reality: despite a ceasefire halting the bombs and rockets, a severe economic crisis has become the latest and most persistent weapon against a exhausted population.

"The rockets and planes stopped but increasing living costs has been the hardest weapon used against us," said Mohamed al-Naqlah, highlighting the plight of countless families left unemployed and without income.

For many, like father of three Mohamed Jedely, the charity kitchens are not a temporary relief but a critical lifeline.

"There is currently no other alternative," he stated, as the soaring market prices for food and essentials have made self-sufficiency impossible for those stripped of their livelihoods.

The depth of the struggle was visible on the faces of children walking away with their filled pots, their expressions marked by exhaustion and despair.

While some humanitarian supplies have trickled into the Gaza Strip since the truce took effect last month, the amount of aid reaching the territory continues to fall drastically short of the overwhelming need, leaving communities perilously dependent on the kindness of others for their next meal.