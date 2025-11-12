Gaza: soaring costs and empty pots leave families dependent on charity kitchens

Gaza
Long after the guns fell silent, a new struggle defines daily life in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, where scores of displaced Palestinians, most of them children, now line up with empty pots at charity kitchens for their only guaranteed meal of the day.
On Tuesday, the sole offering was simple rice, served from a large communal pot into the containers of a weary queue.
The scene underscores a grim reality: despite a ceasefire halting the bombs and rockets, a severe economic crisis has become the latest and most persistent weapon against a exhausted population.
"The rockets and planes stopped but increasing living costs has been the hardest weapon used against us," said Mohamed al-Naqlah, highlighting the plight of countless families left unemployed and without income.
For many, like father of three Mohamed Jedely, the charity kitchens are not a temporary relief but a critical lifeline.
"There is currently no other alternative," he stated, as the soaring market prices for food and essentials have made self-sufficiency impossible for those stripped of their livelihoods.
The depth of the struggle was visible on the faces of children walking away with their filled pots, their expressions marked by exhaustion and despair.
While some humanitarian supplies have trickled into the Gaza Strip since the truce took effect last month, the amount of aid reaching the territory continues to fall drastically short of the overwhelming need, leaving communities perilously dependent on the kindness of others for their next meal.
01:03
Gaza: Hamas recovers remains of Tanzanian student
01:01
South Sudan: Food security experts warn of worsening hunger crisis
01:19
UN calls for support for Caribbean countries hit by Hurricane Melissa
01:00
Dozens of Palestinians buried in Gaza after Israel returns bodies
01:28
WHO leads first medical evacuations from Gaza Strip since ceasefire
00:59
Gaza: Hamas expands search for hostages' bodies with help from Egypt