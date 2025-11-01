Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan wins re-election by 97.66%

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been re-elected with a staggering 97.6% of the vote, the electoral commission announced Saturday, following a contentious election marked by the absence of major opposition candidates, reported low voter turnout, and days of violent protests.

The final result, declaring Hassan the winner three days after polls closed, confirms what many had anticipated in an election where her main rivals were disqualified or imprisoned months earlier.

The outcome delivers her a first elected term after she initially ascended to the presidency in 2021 following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Election marred by boycotts and empty polling stations

International observers noted an extremely low voter turnout, with reports of largely empty ballot boxes.

The credibility of the process was further undermined when demonstrators, in acts of defiance, were filmed stealing ballot boxes and scattering ballots.

The election took place without the participation of the country's two main opposition parties, whose leaders were barred from the race.

Violent aftermath and international concern

The announcement of the results was met with a calm but tense atmosphere in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, following three days of significant protests and violence that began on election day in the nation of 68 million people.

The unrest has prompted several embassies to advise their staff to avoid non-essential travel, reflecting international concern over the stability of a country initially hopeful for a more open political era under Hassan.