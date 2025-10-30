Cameroon opposition leader Tchiroma vows to resist until "final victory" over President Biya

Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary says he will continue to reject the results of this month’s presidential election until he secures a “final victory” over incumbent Paul Biya.

Addressing the regime in a post published on social media, Tchiroma accused state institutions of "using their power to impose their candidate" and warned that “their impunity is coming to an end.”

"The truth of the ballot is clear. We won this election by a large majority. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to the Cameroonian people," Tchiroma said late on Tuesday in his first public address since the Constitutional Council confirmed Biya's win on Monday.

Tchiroma also called on his supporters not to give up, telling them they have a unique opportunity to say “enough is enough.” "We remain united, mobilised and will continue to resist until the final victory." Tchiroma ended his online address by announcing a new phase of mobilisation: "Let them rejoice, let them dance — this has only just begun. The third step is coming soon."

Presidential opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma casts his ballot at a polling station in Garoua, Cameroon, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 Welba Yamo Pascal/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

Civil unrest

Protesters were out in force on Monday in the country’s economic capital Douala after the Constitutional Council declared victory for Biya, with 53.66 percent of the vote.

At least 23 people have been killed as a result of security forces cracking down on protesters since the weekend, the civil society group "Stand up for Cameroon" said on Wednesday.

The group said arrested protesters and other civilians were being held in "inhumane" conditions.

"The lawyers' testimonies describe swollen faces, bruises, and humiliating treatment inflicted on citizens who sought to exercise their constitutional rights," it said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media showed security forces loading an inert body onto the back of a military truck. In another clip, protesters could be heard chanting, "Give back the corpse."

Authorities have accused the opposition of inciting the recent unrest, saying Tchiroma mistakenly and prematurely declared victory immediately following the October 12 vote.

Other opposition leaders have alleged widespread fraud, accusations rejected by the government.

The council's decision is final and not subject to appeal.

At 92, Biya is the world’s oldest leader and has ruled Cameroon for more than 40 years.