Russia says its successfully tested nuclear-capable underwater drone

Russia said on Wednesday that is has successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone.

Military analysts believe the super torpedo is capable of devastating coastal regions by triggering vast radioactive ocean swells.

The trial of the Poseidon was in defiance of US President Donald Trump who described the testing days earlier of another new nuclear weapons system as not “appropriate”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday oversaw a test of the Burevestnik cruise missile, which he said had an "unlimited range".

In a televised remarks, while visiting a military hospital treating soldiers wounded in Ukraine. Putin described the Poseidon test as a “huge success”.

He said that the drone torpedo is unmatched in speed and depth and that “there is no way to intercept it”.

“The power output of Poseidon significantly exceeds that of even our most advanced intercontinental-range missile, Sarmat,” he added.

Analysts say the testing of the new cruise missile and the drone sends a clear message that Russia will not bow to Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

The US president last week scrapped a planned summit with Putin in Budapest over what he described as the Russian leader's unwillingness to compromise to end the conflict.