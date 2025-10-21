Tanzania's general election risks becoming 'devoid of legitimacy,' Amnesty In'tl warns

Tanzania’s upcoming elections “risk becoming a procedural affair devoid of legitimacy,” international rights watchdog Amnesty International is warning.

President Samir Suluhu Hassan’s government is instilling a climate of fear and stepping up repression of the opposition, journalists and civil society ahead of next week’s vote, the group said in a briefing.

Amnesty also accused authorities of targeting opponents with politically motivated charges.

Suluhu’s CCM party is expected to dominate the general election, with the two main opposition leaders shut out.

Luhaga Mpina has been disqualified for a second time from running, while Chadema’s candidate, Tundu Lissu, is on trial for treason. In April, police arrested dozens of Lissu supporters outside court. They later reported being beaten and tortured and abandoned in remote areas.

The briefing also noted the systematic disruption of opposition party rallies and restrictions on freedom of movement preventing normal political activities. It pointed to 83 disappearances of opposition party members, including the abduction of three activists by suspected police officers.

Tanzania’s first female head of state, Suluhu took office in 2021 after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli. After an initial series of reforms, her government has become increasingly repressive, Amnesty said.

The general election is scheduled for the 29th of October and will elect the president, members of the national assembly and ward councillors.