South African rowing team to makes history in Boston regatta

Four South African rowers are making history this weekend when they pull their oars in Charles River in Boston in the United States.

It is the first time an all-Black African team will take part at the Head of the Charles Regatta, the largest three-day event in the world in terms of participation.

Rower Lwazi-Tsebo Zwane said he wasvery surprised to find out that they were the first South African minority crew to compete in the regatta.

“In terms of minority crews as a whole, to be one of the first and few is ... it feels like we're making history. For me, it's life-changing, a bit surreal,” he said.

Lwazi, together with his teammates Lebone Mokheseng, Sepitle Leshilo, and Sheldon Krishnasamy, are competing against some of the best rowers in the world, including from prestigious US universities.

The team’s coach, Michael Ortlepp, said that by being in Boston, they were showing theyounger generation what they can achieve.

“I think it's incredibly important for individuals to have people they can look up to, which they haven't necessarily had previously," he said.

Their participation marks an effort to expand access to one of the world’s most elite and exclusive sports, dominated by White athletes.

But the president of Western Cape Rowing, Ken Gliddon, who came up with the idea to send a team to the race, said it was assembled on merit and are not there just to look good in the pictures.

Zwane said he was honoured to be seen as a “guiding light” for younger South Africans and that it was important to show them that they were not limited by where they are from.

The crew hopes its participation in the 4.7km regatta will inspire the next generation of South African rowers.