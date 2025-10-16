Clashes erupt in Douala following opposition victory claim in Cameroon election

Police clashed with protesters in Douala, the economic hub of Cameroon, after opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed victory in the October 12 presidential election.

A heavy security presence could be seen in the city after the unrest, and spent tear gas canisters littered the ground.

The independent body in charge of overseeing the poll, along with the constitutional court, has not yet announced any results, with an official outcome not expected by October 26 at the latest.

Tchiroma declared himself the winner in a video statement on Facebook, saying "our victory is clear, it must be respected", adding that he would share a detailed report of the votes by region in the coming days.

Analysts had predicted a victory for Paul Biya, at 92 the oldest president in the world, as the opposition remained divided and his strongest rival was barred from running in August.

Eleven opposition candidates were on the ballot for the October 12 12 election.

Tchiroma, who is in his late seventies, was a government spokesperson and minister of employment under Biya but quit the government last year to launch his presidential run.

His campaign drew large crowds and backing from a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups.

Biya has been in power since 1982, nearly half his lifetime, making him Cameroon's second president since independence from France in 1960.

During his decades in power, the Central African nation of nearly 30 million people struggled with challenges from a deadly secessionist movement in the west and chronic corruption that has stifled development despite rich natural resources.

During the last presidential election in 2018, opposition leader Maurice Kamto claimed victory a day after the vote.

He was later arrested, leading to protests and dozens of his supporters being detained.