Thousands rally for change ahead of Cameroon’s Presidential Election

Thousands gathered in the northern Cameroonian city of Maroua to show support for opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, just days before the country’s presidential election. Despite 92-year-old President Paul Biya seeking to extend his 43-year rule with an eighth term, Bakary says he’s confident he can pull off an upset.

“We already have a system in place that allows us to know exactly who did what within 24 hours after the vote,” Bakary said. “Once results are in, I’ll invite the nation to celebrate victory.”

His supporters say they are desperate for change in a country long plagued by political stagnation.

“We want change to happen through the FSNC,” said activist Welemé Jean. “To fix the mismanagement that’s held Cameroon back.”

Cameroon, a Central African nation of nearly 30 million people, continues to struggle with deep-rooted corruption and a deadly secessionist conflict in its western regions.

“All of Cameroon is calling for a break from those who’ve enslaved us for more than 43 years,” said FSNC activist Bachirou Poudito.

Biya’s re-election bid comes amid widespread concerns about election credibility, with authorities often accused of favoring the ruling party.