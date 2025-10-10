President Tinubu grants clemency to 175 Nigerians, pardons national heroes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted clemency to 175 Nigerians and issued posthumous pardons to prominent historical figures, including Herbert Macaulay, Major General Mamman Vatsa, and members of the Ogoni Nine, executed in 1995 under military rule.

The decision, announced after a Council of State meeting in Abuja, follows recommendations from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy. Tinubu said the move reflects his administration’s commitment to justice, compassion, and national healing.

Among those granted pardon are inmates serving long sentences for non-violent offenses, as part of efforts to decongest prisons and promote rehabilitation.

The president also honoured 959 Nigerians and foreigners for their service to the nation across various fields, including education, science, and public service.

Observers have hailed the gesture as a symbolic step toward reconciliation and human rights restoration, marking a break from the authoritarian legacy of Nigeria’s past.