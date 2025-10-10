President Tinubu grants clemency to 175 Nigerians, pardons national heroes

Nigeria
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted clemency to 175 Nigerians and issued posthumous pardons to prominent historical figures, including Herbert Macaulay, Major General Mamman Vatsa, and members of the Ogoni Nine, executed in 1995 under military rule.
The decision, announced after a Council of State meeting in Abuja, follows recommendations from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy. Tinubu said the move reflects his administration’s commitment to justice, compassion, and national healing.
Among those granted pardon are inmates serving long sentences for non-violent offenses, as part of efforts to decongest prisons and promote rehabilitation.
The president also honoured 959 Nigerians and foreigners for their service to the nation across various fields, including education, science, and public service.
Observers have hailed the gesture as a symbolic step toward reconciliation and human rights restoration, marking a break from the authoritarian legacy of Nigeria’s past.
00:03
Exhibition charting development of Nigerian Modernism opens at London's Tate Modern
00:59
World Bank upgrades Sub-Saharan Africa growth forecast over inflation drop
Go to video
Nigerian designer Alphadi marks World Cotton Day with Rome masterclass
01:38
Congo's security forces accused of abuses in crime crackdown
01:00
Pix of the Day: October 06, 2025
00:54
Thousands seek refuge in cameroon following Boko Haram assault in Nigeria