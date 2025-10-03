Central African President Touadéra launches third-term bid

Thousands of supporters of the MCU party gathered in Bangui on Thursday to accompany President Touadéra to the National Elections Authority.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra was the first to submit his candidacy for the presidential and legislative elections scheduled to take place in the Central African Republic on December 28.

“Today it is done, and I truly want to thank the Central African people for their support, for everything they have done to encourage me in this commitment,” Touadéra told the crowd.

It was a strong show of that the outgoing president hopes will be confirmed at the polls.

“On December 28, I hope all this commitment, all this support, can be reflected in the ballot box," Touadéra said. "But I am confident. And I thank the political bureau—they have already submitted the file. According to the national executive secretariat, we have number 1.”

Théodora Zimongo, a resident of Bangui, said she was moved to witness such a large mobilisation in support of a presidential candidate:

“My joy is immense. We, the Central African people, today came out from all corners of the capital—Bimbo and Begoua. For the first time, we stood behind our president to accompany him as he went to submit his candidacy to the National Elections Authority.”

After strongly criticising Touadéra’s intention to seek a third term, the opposition—united in a popular bloc—continues to demand dialogue, which they say is required to ensure the election is properly organised.